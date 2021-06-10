UK supermarket group Morrisons' pay report opposed by 70% of AGM votes

A Morrisons store is pictured in St Albans, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Over 70% of votes cast at Morrisons (MRW.L) annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday opposed the British supermarket group's remuneration report.

Ahead of the meeting several investor advisory groups had recommended shareholders vote against the report because the way Chief Executive David Potts' pay package was calculated meant it was unaffected by a COVID-19-driven profits slump.

Morrisons said 70.12% of votes cast at the annual general meeting (AGM) were against the resolution to approve the pay report, while 29.88% were in favour.

