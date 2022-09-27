UK supermarket Morrisons says COO Trevor Strain to leave business

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A customer carries a shopping bag outside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton, Britain, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons said on Tuesday chief operating officer Trevor Strain is to leave the business.

The group, which this month lost its status as the UK's fourth largest grocer to discounter Aldi, said Strain had informed the board of his wish to step down. He joined Morrisons in 2009.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

