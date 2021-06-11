Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK supply of Pfizer vaccine tight but on track for targets -minister

A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate is diluted with 1.8ml sodium chloride ready for use at Guy's Hospital. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain's vaccine minister said on Friday that supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N) vaccine for coronavirus would be "tight" over the next few weeks but that he was confident that the country's immunisation targets would be met.

"It is tight," vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Pfizer supplies when asked on LBC radio.

"I'm confident that Scotland will be able to meet the target of offering every adult at least one dose by the end of July as we will in England as well," he added.

Britain said on Thursday that it would give at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the world's poorest nations. Zahawi said the donations would not affect the domestic vaccine programme. read more

"No doses that are required for Scotland, for Northern Ireland, for Wales, for England are being taken away by our announcement (on donating vaccines)," Zahawi said.

