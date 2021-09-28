Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK seizes control of Go-Ahead's Southeastern rail franchise

1 minute read

A lone passenger wearing a face mask travels on an empty Southeastern train arriving at London Victoria, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would seize control of Go-Ahead Group's (GOG.L) Southeastern rail franchise after the transport company admitted errors had been made which required a $34 million repayment to the government.

Go-Ahead postponed its annual results, due on Thursday, announced the departure of its finance director, Elodie Brian, and apologised for its conduct on the London & South Eastern Railway contract (LSER).

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the government's operator of last resort would take over the running of the service from Oct. 17.

"Money has been recovered and further investigations are being conducted by the owning group into all related historic contract issues with LSER," the transport department said. "Following these investigations, the government will consider further options for enforcement action."

Go-Ahead, which also operates bus services and the Govia Thameslink Railway service, said its financial results, including the expected provisions related to the franchise but not any financial penalty, remained in line with its expectations.

"We recognise that mistakes have been made and we sincerely apologise to the Department for Transport. We are working constructively with the DfT towards a settlement of this matter," Go-Ahead Chairman Clare Hollingsworth said.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:02 AM UTC

Britain puts military on standby as panic buying leaves pumps dry

Britain put the army on standby to deliver fuel from Tuesday after an acute shortage of truckers triggered panic buying that left fuel pumps dry across the land and raised fears that hospitals would be left without doctors and nurses.

United Kingdom
UK to start talks on joining trans-Pacific trade pact
United Kingdom
UK seizes control of Go-Ahead's Southeastern rail franchise
United Kingdom
Man charged with murder of British teacher

British police said on Tuesday they had charged a man with the murder of a female teacher found dead a short walk from her home, a killing that again raised public anger about violence towards women.

United Kingdom
British warehouse worker shortage triggers up to 30% pay spike