United Kingdom
UK in talks with Westinghouse over new nuclear power plant in Wales - The Times
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain is in talks with U.S. nuclear reactor company Westinghouse on building a new atomic power plant on Anglesey in Wales, The Times reported.
If it gets the go-ahead the new plant at Wylfa would be able to generate enough electricity to power more than six million homes and could be operational in the mid-2030s, The Times reported.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Viktor Jack
