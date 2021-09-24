UK in talks with Westinghouse over new nuclear power plant in Wales - The Times

A Westinghouse Electric sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain is in talks with U.S. nuclear reactor company Westinghouse on building a new atomic power plant on Anglesey in Wales, The Times reported.

If it gets the go-ahead the new plant at Wylfa would be able to generate enough electricity to power more than six million homes and could be operational in the mid-2030s, The Times reported.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Viktor Jack

