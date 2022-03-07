UK targets new Russia sanctions on March 15 if new laws approved

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivers her statement during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 1, 2022. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain will be able to sanction hundreds of individuals on March 15 if emergency legislation is passed as scheduled, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday.

"If parliament passes the legislation by Monday the 14th of March we will be able to sanction the hundreds of individuals by next Tuesday, the 15th of March," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M., writing by William James; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.