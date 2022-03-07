1 minute read
UK targets new Russia sanctions on March 15 if new laws approved
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain will be able to sanction hundreds of individuals on March 15 if emergency legislation is passed as scheduled, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday.
"If parliament passes the legislation by Monday the 14th of March we will be able to sanction the hundreds of individuals by next Tuesday, the 15th of March," she said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M., writing by William James; editing by James Davey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.