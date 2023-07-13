UK teaching unions and government reach deal to halt strike action
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - The British government and teaching trade unions said on Thursday that strike action would be called off after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accepted an independent pay review body's recommendation for a 6.5% pay increase.
"ASCL, NAHT, NASUWT and NEU will now put this deal to members, with a recommendation to accept," the government and unions said in a joint statement.
"This deal will allow teachers and school leaders to call off strike action and resume normal relations with government."
