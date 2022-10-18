UK tells Chinese envoy: peaceful protest must be respected















LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Britain told China's Charges d'Affaires in London that the right to peaceful protest must be respected, after he was summoned to explain an incident in which a protester was seen being pulled into the grounds of the Chinese consulate and beaten. read more

"Today we have made our view clear to the Chinese authorities: the right to peaceful protest in the UK must be respected," said Zac Goldsmith, Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.