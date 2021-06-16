Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

UK tells EU on Northern Ireland: be responsible, be reasonable

Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File photo

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain's trade minister on Wednesday called on the European Union to be responsible and reasonable in a row over the implementation of Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit divorce deal.

"We need the EU to be pragmatic about the checks that are undertaken and that was always the way the protocol was drafted," International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News.

"It requires compromise between the parties, and the EU need to be reasonable," Truss said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden

