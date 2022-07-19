UK temperature exceeds 40C for the first time, Met Office says

A man cools off in a water fountain during a heatwave, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - A temperature of more than 40C (104F) was provisionally recorded on Tuesday for the first time ever in Britain, the Met Office said.

The Met Office said the temperature of 40.2C was recorded at London Heathrow at 11:50 GMT.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

