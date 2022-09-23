UK to tighten strike rules - Kwarteng

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday that the government would force transport companies to maintain a minimum level of service during strike action, and require pay offers to be put to members during pay negotiations.

"It is simply unacceptable that strike action is disrupting so many lives," he told parliament during a mini-budget announcement. "Other European countries have Minimum Service Levels to stop militant trade unions closing down transport networks during strikes. So we will do the same.

"And we will go further. We will legislate to require unions to put pay offers to a member vote, to ensure strikes can only be called once negotiations have genuinely broken down."

Reporting by Kate Holton and David Milliken; editing by William James

