UK told EU it wants Brexit solution within framework of N.Irish deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that he was committed to finding practical Brexit solutions within the framework of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"The prime minister made it clear that the UK is committed to finding practical solutions within the framework of the Protocol," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson underscored to German Chancellor Angela Merkel the "need to maintain both the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the UK," the spokesperson said.

