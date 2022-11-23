UK top court says Scotland cannot hold independence referendum without UK government's approval

People walk out of the building that now houses the United Kingdom's Supreme Court in Westminster, central London September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's top court ruled on Wednesday that the Scottish government cannot hold a second referendum on independence next year without approval from the British parliament, dealing a blow to nationalists.

"The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence," Robert Reed, the president of the UK Supreme Court, said.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks