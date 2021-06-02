Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK trade minister Truss: CPTPP membership is a huge opportunity

Britain said it would look to carry out negotiations on joining a trans-Pacific trade deal as quickly as possible, calling membership a huge opportunity and a chance to pivot the British economy away from Europe and towards faster-growing countries.

"CPTTP membership is a huge opportunity for Britain," Truss said in a statement, referring to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

"It will help shift our economic centre of gravity away from Europe towards faster-growing parts of the world, and deepen our access to massive consumer markets in the Asia Pacific.

"We would get all the benefits of joining a high standards free trade area, but without having to cede control of our borders, money or laws."  

