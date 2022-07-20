UK trade union serves Royal Mail notice for second national ballot on summer strike

A Royal Mail sign is pictured on a delivery van outside a Post Office, in St Albans, Britain, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/

July 20 (Reuters) - UK trade union CWU said on Wednesday it had served Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) a notice for a second national ballot, which will start next week, as postal workers gear up for a strike over pay.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

