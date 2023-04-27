UK train drivers announce fresh strikes, including FA Cup final date

Uk railway workers union reject latest pay offers
Trains pass in front of Battersea Power Station as they leave Victoria station in London, Britain, February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - British train drivers will take three more days of strike action, including coinciding with the FA Cup final on June 3, after rejecting a pay offer from the 16 train companies, their trade union said on Thursday.

"Our executive committee met this morning (Thursday) and rejected a risible proposal we received," Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF)general secretary Mick Whelan said in a statement.

"Consequently, we have today announced three more days of strike action – on Friday 12 May, Wednesday 31 May, and Saturday 3 June."

Reporting by Muvija M and Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next