UK train drivers at eight rail companies vote to strike over pay dispute - union

People walk along a platform at Liverpool Street station, during heavily reduced rail services on the third day of national rail strikes, in London, Britain, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Train drivers at eight British rail companies have voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay, the train driver's union said on Monday as the threat of more disruption looms across Britain's transport network.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) said members at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Great Western, LNER, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains voted to go on strike.

"We don’t think we’re special; we believe no worker in this country should put up with pay cuts year after year just because this government has allowed inflation to rise," Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said.

The dates for the proposed industrial action have not yet been announced.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.