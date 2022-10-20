UK transport minister says 'still the case' PM Truss will fight next election















LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British transport minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she believed Prime Minister Liz Truss would lead the ruling Conservatives into the next general election after a day of chaos for the government on Wednesday.

When asked by Times Radio if Liz Truss will fight the next election, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "I think at the moment that is still the case."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Farouq Suleiman, editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.