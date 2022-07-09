UK transport minister Shapps to run for leadership -newspaper

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps will run in the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he told the Sunday Times newspaper.

Shapps has ruled out holding a national election but if successful would produce an emergency budget within his first 100 days to cut taxes for the most vulnerable and give state support to firms with high levels of energy consumption, the Sunday Times reported in an article published online on Saturday.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely

