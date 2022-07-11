UK transport minister Shapps says defence spending must be raised to 3% - The Times

July 12 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps, who has entered the race to be the next UK prime minister, said on Tuesday that defence spending must be raised to 3%, according to an op-ed in The Times.

"... as prime minister, I will raise defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP, in contrast to the Nato-recommended minimum of 2 per cent," Shapps wrote in The Times.

