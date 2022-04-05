1 minute read
UK treasury blocks cash for home energy efficiency scheme -The Telegraph
April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry has blocked plans to spend hundreds of millions of pounds to reduce energy bills, according to The Telegraph.
The Downing Street and business secretary's team was pushing for an expansion of the Energy Company Obligation scheme to be included in Wednesday's energy security strategy, the report said.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler
