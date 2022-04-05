UK treasury blocks cash for home energy efficiency scheme -The Telegraph

A police officer stands on duty outside 10 Downing Street following an investigation over the gatherings during COVID-19 lockdowns, in London, Britain March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry has blocked plans to spend hundreds of millions of pounds to reduce energy bills, according to The Telegraph.

The Downing Street and business secretary's team was pushing for an expansion of the Energy Company Obligation scheme to be included in Wednesday's energy security strategy, the report said.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

