UK tries to prevent pig cull by importing butchers - Sky

Pig carcasses inside a refrigerator in Glossop, Britain, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain will try to avoid a mass cull of pigs by allowing trained butchers to come to work on temporary visas, Sky news reported on Thursday.

The measures will include dropping a requirement for fluent English, Sky said. Britain's agriculture ministry did not answer the phone.

Farmers across Britain say a combination of Brexit and COVID-19 have sparked an exodus of east European workers from abattoirs and meat processors, leaving pigs to back up in barns and fields across the country. read more

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Andy Bruce

