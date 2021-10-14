United Kingdom
UK tries to prevent pig cull by importing butchers - Sky
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain will try to avoid a mass cull of pigs by allowing trained butchers to come to work on temporary visas, Sky news reported on Thursday.
The measures will include dropping a requirement for fluent English, Sky said. Britain's agriculture ministry did not answer the phone.
Farmers across Britain say a combination of Brexit and COVID-19 have sparked an exodus of east European workers from abattoirs and meat processors, leaving pigs to back up in barns and fields across the country. read more
