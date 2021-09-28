Skip to main content

UK troops to drive fuel trucks to gas stations later this week- Sky

A sign showing customers that fuel has run out is pictured at a petrol station in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - British troops will begin driving fuel tankers to filling stations later this week, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing a defence source, as panic buying continued with some forecourts running out of supplies.

"A senior defence source says troops are set to start driving fuel lorries to petrol stations later this week after the Ministry of Defence approved an official request for assistance," Sky News tweeted.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

