UK-UAE coordination on Ukraine important for the world, Boris Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a reception for the winners of the Points of Light Award in Downing Street, London, Britain August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on a call that cooperation between the two countries on Ukraine and regional stability was "hugely important for the world", Johnson's spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister praised the Crown Prince's success in bringing prosperity to both the UAE and the Gulf more generally," the Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.

"He (Johnson) expressed his confidence that this cooperation will continue in the years ahead."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.