UK unemployment rate holds at 3.8% in three months to June

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate held at 3.8% in the three months to June, close to a half-century low, but there were some signs that the country's super-hot labour market was cooling, according to official monthly figures showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to stay at 3.8%.

The Office for National Statistics said the number of people in employment grew by 160,000 in the April-June period, less than expected in the Reuters poll.

Redundancies remained at very low levels but the number of job vacancies fell for the first time since mid 2020.

