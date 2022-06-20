UK union votes to accept Ryanair's post-COVID pay restoration offer

Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British union BALPA said on Monday that its pilots have voted to accept airline Ryanair's (RYA.I)revised offer on post-COVID pay restoration after negotiations.

"Following the intense negotiations Ryanair put forward a revised offer. BALPA members were balloted and voted to accept the offer," the union said.

The vote comes as airlines struggle to find staff while demand for travel has shot up after the pandemic.

Reporting by Conor Humphries and Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.