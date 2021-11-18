UK unwillingness to compromise on protocol "deeply disappointing" - Ireland's Coveney

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaks at the launch of his party's manifesto for the Irish General Election in Dublin, Ireland January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

DUBLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The lack of a compromise by Britain to altered European Union proposals on easing post-Brexit trade frictions in Northern Ireland is deeply disappointing, Ireland's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"This package (of proposals) represented a significant compromised for the EU. The lack of any evident reciprocal willingness to compromise by our UK partners to date has been deeply disappointing," Simon Coveney said in a speech.

"A lasting agreement can be found if we focus constructively on the issues that matter most to the people of Northern Ireland."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.