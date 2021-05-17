Skip to main content

United KingdomUK urges "risk-based approach" from EU on N. Ireland rules

Britain is urging the European Union to take a "risk-based approach" to the post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, stressing that solutions should be found rapidly.

"We remain committed to working through the issues with the EU and we hope they will show common sense and take a risk based approach," the spokesman told reporters.

