UK, U.S. and Canada left G20 meeting when Russia spoke, UK says

The City of London financial district is seen as people walk over Millennium Bridge in London, Britain, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's delegation to a meeting of top Group of 20 finance officials in Washington, including Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, walked out in protest at Russia's participation, a British finance ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Alongside our allies the U.S. and Canada, representatives from the UK left the G20 meeting as Russian delegates spoke," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue working with our allies to condemn Russia's war against Ukraine in the strongest terms, and push for stronger international coordination to punish Russia," the spokesperson added.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

