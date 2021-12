UK, U.S., Germany, France discuss Russian aggression towards Ukraine - Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a G7 foreign and development ministers session with guest countries and ASEAN nations on the final day of the summit in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she spoke to her counterparts from the United States, Germany and France about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine.

The four foreign ministers spoke "about deterring Russian aggression towards Ukraine, concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and solidarity with Lithuania in face of China pressure", Truss said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William Schomberg Writing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.