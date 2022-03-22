1 minute read
UK, U.S. trade chiefs to meet Tuesday on steel tariffs -source
WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is set to meet with her British counterpart on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal on steel tariffs, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The source did not give any other details about Raimondo's planned meeting with the United Kingdom's Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Representatives for the U.S. Department of Commerce could not be immediately reached for comment.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey
