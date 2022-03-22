UK, U.S. trade chiefs to meet Tuesday on steel tariffs -source

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 1, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is set to meet with her British counterpart on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal on steel tariffs, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The source did not give any other details about Raimondo's planned meeting with the United Kingdom's Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Representatives for the U.S. Department of Commerce could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Susan Heavey

