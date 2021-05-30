UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped - The Telegraph

People wait in line in front of De Montfort Hall to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Leicester, Britain May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The UK officials working on the review into COVID-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added.

"It's not a case of it's finely balanced, it's not going to happen," a government source told the paper. "Everyone says it's dead."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.