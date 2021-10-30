UK wants Australia to commit more on tackling climate change, PM spokesman says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison walk past an Australia's flag in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain wants Australia to commit more on tackling climate change, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Saturday, stepping up the pressure on several countries before the United Nations climate summit next week.

The spokesman said Australia had come forward with commitments on reaching net zero carbon emissions but Britain believed it could can do more on areas such as coal.

"We do believe Australia can do more on areas such as coal and we will continue to have those discussions," he told reporters.

