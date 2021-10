A 'No Hard Border' poster is seen below a road sign on the Irish side of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland near Bridgend, Ireland October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain wants changes to the Brexit Northern Irish Protocol so that it is accepted by both communities there, Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay said on Tuesday. Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden