UK wants 'significant progress' in Brexit talks by February
DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hoping to make significant progress in talks with the European Union on post-Brexit trade issues by February, she told journalists during a trip to Belfast on Thursday.
"We are making progress, we are having constructive talks," Truss said. "I want to make significant progress by February."
