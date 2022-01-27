UK wants 'significant progress' in Brexit talks by February

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets welcomed by European Commission vice-president in charge for 'Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight' (not in the picture) before their bilateral meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 24, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

DUBLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hoping to make significant progress in talks with the European Union on post-Brexit trade issues by February, she told journalists during a trip to Belfast on Thursday.

"We are making progress, we are having constructive talks," Truss said. "I want to make significant progress by February."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.