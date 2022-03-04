UK wants to stop Russians using its courts to sue those exposing corruption-minister

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - The British government will soon put forward proposals to stop Russian oligarchs using its court system to sue those seeking to shine a light on corruption, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"We've seen oligarchs and technocrats and those with links to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, coming into this country and suing under our libel laws those who are shining a light, whether it's authors or NGOs, ... on corruption and abuse, and that is an abuse of our system," Raab, who is also justice minister, told BBC Television.

"I'm going to be putting forward proposals to deal with that and to prevent that. It cannot be right that kleptocrats and those with links to Putin can silence those shining a light on those excesses and use our courts to do so."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kate Holton

