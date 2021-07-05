Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK watchdog confirms cold-calling ban, other rules for funeral plan providers

A funeral director moves coffins containing the bodies of deceased people in the mortuary at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Sidcup, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog on Monday confirmed rules funeral plan providers should follow from next July, including a ban on cold calling, as it aims to raise industry standards to ensure plans provide better value to customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the providers must start planning for the new regulatory regime or prepare to leave the market in an orderly manner.

