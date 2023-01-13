UK watchdog examining EY audit of Stirling Water Seafield Finance















LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Friday it had opened an investigation into the audit conducted by Ernst & Young LLP of the financial statements of Stirling Water Seafield Finance.

The FRC said it was examining the audit by the "Big Four" accountant into the financial statements of the water company for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.