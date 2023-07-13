UK watchdog fines Bastion Capital $3.2 million over 'cum-ex' trading

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Thursday it has fined Bastion Capital London Ltd 2.45 million pounds ($3.2 million) for "serious crime control failings" in its latest crackdown on the international 'cum-ex' trading fraud.

In so-called cum-ex schemes, shares were traded rapidly among banks, investors and hedge funds to blur stock ownership, allowing multiple parties to claim tax rebates and exploit the tax codes of countries such as Denmark, Germany and Belgium.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Bastion Capital executed trading between January 2014 and September 2015 worth about 49 billion pounds in Danish equities and 22.5 billion pounds in Belgian equities on behalf of Solo Group clients.

"The purported trades were carried out in a way that was highly suggestive of financial crime," the FCA said in a statement.

The trading appears to have been carried out to allow the arranging of withholding tax reclaims in Denmark and Belgium, and Bastion received commission of 1.55 million pounds, a significant proportion of the firm’s revenue in the period, the watchdog said.

"They failed to manage the risk of being used to facilitate fraudulent trading and money laundering," the FCA said.

Bastion has not disputed the FCA’s findings and agreed to settle, thereby qualifying for a 30% discount on the fine, the watchdog said.

Bastion could not be immediately reached for comment.

The FCA said it was its fifth case in relation to cum-ex trading, with fines so far totalling over 20 million pounds on firms which earned more than 7 million pounds in fees from this trading, the FCA said.

A tax lawyer, alleged to have masterminded the cum-ex fraud, was sent to jail for eight years in Germany last December.

($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.