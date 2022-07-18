UK watchdog fines Grant Thorton over Sports Direct audit

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it had fined Grant Thornton 1.13 million pounds ($1.35 million) over its audit of retailer Sports Direct.

"The audit failings in this case were serious and relate to fundamental auditing standards," Jamie Symington, deputy executive counsel at the Financial Reporting Council said in a statement, adding that its investigation focused on Grant Thornton and made no findings about Sports Direct.

($1 = 0.8377 pounds)

