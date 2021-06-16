Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

UK watchdog orders funeral operators to list standardised prices

June 16 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog on Wednesday ordered funeral directors and crematorium operators to show a standardised list of prices at their premises and websites from September onwards or risk court action.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that from Thursday funeral directors may not pay hospitals and health institutions to encourage customer referrals or solicit business through coroner and police contracts. (https://bit.ly/3zxANDd)

An investigation focusing on funeral directors and crematoria services was launched in 2019 after a market study in 2018 revealed high prices were charged.

However in August last year, the CMA said it could not implement the price controls because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We urge funeral directors and crematorium operators to start making these changes now," CMA Panel Inquiry Chair Martin Coleman said.

"We will be keeping a close eye on the sector and stand ready to take action if firms don't follow the rules."

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

