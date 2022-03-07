UK watchdog says Amigo could restart lending subject to conditions

A general view of the Royal Courts of Justice, more commonly known as the High Court, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 7 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings Plc (AMGO.L) could restart lending if it meets certain conditions and its new business rescue plan is approved by the London High Court, the British financial regulator said to Amigo in a letter that was also published on its website on Monday.

The Financial Conduct Authority, which had opposed the firm's earlier rescue plan in May said it doesn't intend to go against the new business rescue plan in the court hearing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.