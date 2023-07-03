UK watchdog says weaker competition for road fuel to blame for higher prices

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday UK drivers have been paying more for fuel since 2019 due to weakening competition between retailers, publishing the results of an investigation into competition in the road fuel market.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said increased supermarket fuel margins meant that drivers have paid an extra 6 pence per litre, partly because Asda took a decision to try to achieve higher margins from its petrol forecourts.

In order to improve competition, the CMA said in its statement that a new fuel finder scheme would help drivers find the cheapest fuel in their area and it would set up a monitoring body to try to strengthen competition.

"There is no evidence to suggest that there has been cartel behaviour taking place and the CMA has no plans to open an enforcement case," the statement added.

Asda was fined 60,000 pounds for failing to provide relevant information in a timely manner to the CMA's year-long investigation, it added.

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bangalore and Sarah Young in London; editing by William James















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.