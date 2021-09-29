UK watchdog sets out plans for temporary 'synthetic' Libor rate

The Canary Wharf financial district is seen in east London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog set out plans on Wednesday for the temporary publication of 'synthetic' versions of Libor, the tarnished interest rate benchmark that is being largely scrapped at the end of December.

The London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor is being ditched after banks were fined in 2012 for trying to manipulate the rate for pricing morgages, loans and derivatives worth trillions of dollars across five currencies globally.

Most contracts using one of the 35 permutations of Libor are being switched to "risk-free" overnight rates compiled by central banks, such as Sofr from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Sonia at the Bank of England.

The Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday set out plans for a 'synthetic' version of Libor for a narrow range of outstanding sterling and yen contracts that cannot be switched in time, which risks creating disruption in markets.

"The publication of a 'synthetic' rate for some sterling and Japanese yen Libor settings for a limited period will give market participants a bit more time to complete transition of legacy contracts," Edwin Schooling Latter, the FCA's director of markets and wholesale policy, said in a statement.

"We encourage firms to use that time well."

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

