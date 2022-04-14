UK watchdog to take over registration of auditors

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog will reclaim responsibility for authorising auditors of listed companies, which the government had delegated to professional accounting bodies, under proposals announced on Thursday.

"The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) will have powers to make timely interventions and ensure audit firms are run in a manner that enhances audit quality," the FRC said in a statement.

Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by David Goodman

