UK watchdog upholds record $18 mln fine for KPMG over Silentnight

The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A tribunal has upheld a record 13 million pound ($17.70 million) fine for accountants KPMG for a major conflict of interest when they advised on the sale of British bed manufacturer Silentnight in 2011, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Wednesday.

The fine is the highest ever imposed on an accounting firm in a non-audit case, the FRC said in a statement.

KPMG had appealed against the sanctions, which were announced in August, at the tribunal.

($1 = 0.7344 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

