Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK watchdog upholds record $18 mln fine for KPMG over Silentnight

1 minute read

The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A tribunal has upheld a record 13 million pound ($17.70 million) fine for accountants KPMG for a major conflict of interest when they advised on the sale of British bed manufacturer Silentnight in 2011, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Wednesday.

The fine is the highest ever imposed on an accounting firm in a non-audit case, the FRC said in a statement.

KPMG had appealed against the sanctions, which were announced in August, at the tribunal.

($1 = 0.7344 pounds)

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:37 AM UTC

UK economic growth picks up in August after July dip

Britain's economy returned to growth in August after contracting for the first time in six months in July, keeping intact financial market bets that the Bank of England will begin raising interest rates before the end of the year.

United Kingdom
Stop the poison, UK's Frost tells EU over post-Brexit deal
United Kingdom
Not so fast! Supply bottlenecks strain fashion chains
United Kingdom
Don't panic buy for Christmas, Britain says after port chaos
United Kingdom
UK's Queen Elizabeth seen using walking stick at public event