United Kingdom
UK watchdog upholds record $18 mln fine for KPMG over Silentnight
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A tribunal has upheld a record 13 million pound ($17.70 million) fine for accountants KPMG for a major conflict of interest when they advised on the sale of British bed manufacturer Silentnight in 2011, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Wednesday.
The fine is the highest ever imposed on an accounting firm in a non-audit case, the FRC said in a statement.
KPMG had appealed against the sanctions, which were announced in August, at the tribunal.
($1 = 0.7344 pounds)
