UK water pollution incidents still 'unacceptably high', says report

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Britain had fewer serious water pollution incidents in 2022 than in the previous year but the number remains "unacceptably high", the government's Environment Agency said in its annual report published on Wednesday.

More than half of serious pollution incidents last year were from assets of Thames Water and Anglian Water, both of which have been subject to enforcement actions by the agency, the report said.

"While there have been some modest improvements, it is unacceptable to still be seeing this level of pollution," Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell said.

"We have seen a distinct culture shift from the water industry in recent months and that is welcome – but that must translate to profound, long-term change."

