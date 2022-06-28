UK regulator opens enforcement case against Pennon's South West Water

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's water regulator opened an enforcement case against utility company Pennon Group's (PNN.L) South West Water on Tuesday, the latest target in Ofwat's investigation into wastewater treatment works, sending Pennon shares down 4%.

In December, the regulator had asked firms to submit information about how many of their sewage treatment works might not be meeting requirements in their environmental permits, and what they were doing to resolve them.

Ofwat had launched enforcement cases in March into five other water companies including the country's largest - Thames Water, Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water. read more

Pennon said on Tuesday it would work "openly and constructively" with Ofwat to comply with the formal notice issued to South West Water.

Ofwat, which is working closely with the Environment Agency, said it expected all the companies to make quick progress to tackle non-compliance and better manage their environmental obligations as a whole.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

