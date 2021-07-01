Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK welcomes progress in push to overhaul global corporate tax rules

1 minute read

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivers his 'Mansion House' speech at the Financial and Professional Services Address, previously known as the Bankers dinner, at Mansion House in London, Britain July 1, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak welcomed progress in talks at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on overhauling global corporate tax rules and said he was pleased to see continued momentum in the reform push. read more

"I look forward to continuing discussions with our global partners in the coming months with a view of finalising the details by October," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Sunak was chair of talks among the smaller Group of Seven economies last month which resulted in an agreement to get more tax money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google in the countries where they operate.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:56 PM UTCBritain's William and Harry put feud aside to unveil Princess Diana statue

British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, saying they hoped it would be a lasting memorial to her life and legacy.

United KingdomMore UK workers furloughed than first estimated, data shows
United KingdomBritain's COVID-19 cases up 72% in past week
United KingdomBritain's parties fight for votes in northern England
United KingdomPublic Health England: AstraZeneca COVID shot 94% protective against death in over 65s