UK will "do things" to help ease cost-of-living crisis, PM Johnson says

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that his government would "do things" in the short term to help Britons with a cost-of-living crisis, without going into any details on what the measures could be.

"We will do things to help people in the short term, of course, and I'm not going to anticipate anything more that we may do, but the crucial thing is to make sure that we have a strong employment situation, because that is the key," Johnson told reporters.

Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M

